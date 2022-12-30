ugc_banner

Seven killed, five injured in blast at restaurant in Turkey's Aydin province

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 30, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted his condolences and said that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was detained and three prosecutors were investigating the blast.
 

Seven people, including three children were killed in a gas blast at a restaurant in Turkey's Aydin province. According to Aydin's governor Huseyin Aksoy, five other people sustained injuries with one of them being in critical condition, the Associated Press reported. Aksoy said that initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas cannister, which caused the explosion. 

Television images showed charred remains of the restaurants with its windows and doors blown off, news agency AFP reported. 

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted his condolences and said that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was detained and three prosecutors were investigating the blast.

×

 

Further details are awaited. 

This explosion in Aydin comes more than a month after an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul killed six people and injured 81 others. The man, who had left the bomb was arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said adding the PKK terrorist organisation was responsible for the explosion. 

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED

Morning Brief: Elon Musk loses $200 billion, China's factory activity declines, and more

Wall Street braces for a 'bumpy' 2023 after worst year since 2008

Elon Musk first person in human history to lose $200 billion