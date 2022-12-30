Kim Kardashian talks about remarrying and having more kids: 'Never say never'
A lot has happened in the life of Kim Kardashian, from settling her divorce with rapper Kanye West to her romance with Pete Davidson, with whom she ended things in August. The 'Skims' founder recently appeared on a recent episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she opened up about her future plans, from having kids to whether she will marry again or not.
Despite how ugly things ended with Kanye, Kim still looks for a hopeful and happy marriage. While talking to Paltrow, the 42-year-old fashion mogul said:
"I don't know," Kardashian said before adding, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."
"I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real. On the first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place, and that's where I should have been. I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was.''
The billionaire has married three times: first with Damon Thomas, then time with Kris Humphries, and a third time with Kanye West.
However, Kim will take things slow and will spend some time single. "Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay with a forever partnership as well," the reality star explained. I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.''
"I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time. I’m on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun."
Later, when talking about whether she would expand her family or not, the reality show star said that she would "never say never."
"I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision," Kardashian said.
After Kim shared that she may have more kids in future, Paltrow also suggested to the star that freezing her eggs is also a good option.
"I think embryos are the best way to go," Kardashian said before adding, "So, whatever's meant to be will be."
Kim shares four children with Kanye West: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.
(With inputs from the agencies)