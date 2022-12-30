Veteran Aussie opener David Warner is 'motivated' to do well on upcoming India tour, Ashes

Coming off a brilliant double hundred in his 100th Test against South Africa at the iconic MCG, Australian opener David Warner is upbeat on continuing to do well for his team. Ending his lean patch with a mind-blowing 200 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, Warner said he is motivated to perform on the top level against India in the Test series and against England in away Ashes next year. Warner's superb show at the G also helped Australia beat the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs - and sealed the three-match Test series 2-0.

While addressing the media following the second Test, the opener said he is in a happy place, and that he doesn't feel 36 at all.

"I wish you would stop telling me my age. I don't feel 36," Warner said. "I'm running faster than a lot of these youngsters in (the dressing room). So when they catch up to me then I might think about pulling the pin.

"The extra motivation for me is winning in India, and completely winning a series in England. I've been told by the coach and the selectors they'd like me to be there. I still know what energy I can bring to the team," Warner said.

Speaking in detail on the upcoming India tour, which begins on February 9th in Nagpur, Warner admitted everyone in the camp is aware of the challenge. The attacking batter added everyone knows what pitches will be on offer in Nagpur and Delhi, and preparations will be done accordingly.

"We know what we're going to prepare for, they're going to be turning wickets. It's different with the venues, Nagpur and Delhi quite dry, then Dharamsala that time of the year, we've played there, and we probably should have won that Test, but we lost that ourselves. There's going to be times when it's going to be challenging over there, but it's about how our batters can build and bat big as we did in Pakistan," Warner said.

Backing his team to do well against India in India this time, especially with the man-in-form Nathan Lyon ready to go, David said, "I think with the ball, we're going to do a fantastic job, we've got a world-class spinner in Nathan Lyon and we're going to have to potentially think about playing two spinners."