Arati Kadav to Prosit Roy: 5 Filmmakers whose work we are keen to watch in 2023

2022 saw many new filmmakers making a mark with their pathbreaking and impressive projects. Most of these directors have already proved their mettle with previous work, some become cult classics while others were lauded by masses and the critics alike. The coming year will see exciting new projects that will be helmed by these makers. We are here listing down 5 directors that we are excited about in the new year! We are going to watch out for their work for sure.

1) Sudhanshu Saria



Sudhanshu Saria is a National award-winning filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the romantic drama 'Loev' in 2015. It premiered at many prestigious festivals around the world and also won few awards. Sudhanshu even won a National Award for his film 'Knock Knock Knock'. His next is Sanaa a social drama, that follows a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted within due to an unhealed trauma starring Radhika Madan as a lead, along with Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The film is produced by him under his banner 'Fourline Entertainment'. Saria was announced as the director of the female-led espionage drama titled 'Ulajh,' with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime' Season 3 for Netflix.

2) Nagraj Manjule



Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is known for his impeccable direction skills and cinematographic style, has directed numerous Marathi and Hindi films like 'Sairat', 'Fandry' and 'Jhund'. Manjule is now collaborating with Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house Roy Kapur films to explore the fascinating world of gambling in a film titled 'Matka'.



3) Prosit Roy



Prosit Roy is an Indian film producer, screenwriter, and director. He made his debut with the supernatural horror film 'Pari,' starring Anushka Sharma. He is currently working on the sports drama 'Chakda 'Xpress' starring Anushka Sharma. The film is based on the life of former Indian women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. It will be out on Netflix in early 2023.

4) Arati Kadav



Arati Kadav was the recipient of the BAFTA Breakthrough Awards 2022. She made her debut with the refreshing sci-fi 'Cargo', which was hailed as an unique and bold attempt in Bollywood. She is now creating a series that will be a quirky take on romance in the sci-fi genre for Roy Kapur Films.