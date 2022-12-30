Kabosu, the dog that inspired 'doge' meme and Dogecoin, makes speedy recovery, says owner

Kabosu, the 17-year-old famous 'doge' meme sensation and the face of 'dogecoin,' has been recovering after feeling sick. All 'doge' meme fans sigh with relief over the news. Atsuko Sato, the dog's owner on Friday shared a post giving an update on Kabosu's health, BBC reported.

The post read, "The Miracle of Kabosu couldn't have happened without your warm wishes and prayer, and now the adorable tiny dog is able to finish her meals, drank plenty of water and even went for a short walk on Friday."

Addressing her followers, Sato said, "I'm amazed how quickly she bounced back."

A post by DogeDesigner on Twitter read, "Your prayers are working. Our Doge, Kabosu is recovering well. She had her meal and even went for a walk today. Keep sending your love & prayers."

In reply to the post, a user said, "I am so pleased to see her doing well."

Kabuso looks like such a good dog and hope she will continue to recover with your loving care. 🥰 — Cathy Kichler 💎 (@CathyKichler) December 29, 2022 ×

Another user said, "I’m so glad she’s feeling better. Continued prayers."

The Shiba Inu fell ill on Christmas eve as she stopped drinking and eating voluntarily. Sato, a kindergarten teacher posted a pic of her on Instagram saying that she felt sick and claimed her situation to be "very dangerous." Sato added that the dog was moving around very less and slowly.

The owner said that her appetite had returned. She also revealed that the dog was suffering from chronic leukaemia and acute cholangiohepatits.

The dog became viral in 2010 when a photo of her with folded paws and a curious expression went viral on Reddit, Tumblr, and 4Chan.

Her popularity increased in 2013 when two programmers introduced an alternative cryptocurrency called 'Dogecoin' a response to Bitcoin.

(With inputs from agencies)

