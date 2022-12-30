Ahead of SL series, BCCI to hold review meeting on Team India's T20 World Cup campaign: Report

Just two days before India's first international assignment in 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a review meeting to analyse India's T20 World Cup 2022 performance with regular captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA chief VVS Laxman. The meeting, as per a report in India Today, will take place on January 01 in Mumbai.

The likes of Rohit, Dravid and even Laxman will be present as the board will have a review of India's dismal campaign in the 2022 edition of the T20 WC, held in Australia. Heading into the T20 WC as the No. 1 ranked T20I side, India had everything going for them as they topped their group with wins over Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, respectively, but lost to South Africa, by a close margin, before falling flat in the semi-finals versus eventual winners England (by ten wickets). India's orthodox approach with the bat and some ordinary fielding efforts -- especialy in the game versus the Proteas -- were criticised by many. Moreover, Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't given a single game which raised eyebrows.

Will some big decisions be taken post the BCCI review? Will it be split captaincy and split coaching for India? Only time will tell...

After the T20 WC, Indian team have tried to tweak their line-up and are aiming to build a new squad around Hardik Pandya. Hardik hasn't officially taken over as the T20I captain but many believe he is set to take over with senior players such as Rohit, Virat Kohli, etc. shifting their focus towards the 2023 ODI World Cup; likely to be their swansong from international cricket.

For the home T20Is versus SL, BCCI announced a fresh 16-man squad under Hardik. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, etc. have been named in the squad sans Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series