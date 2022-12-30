PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after grave car accident

Indian cricket team's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant crashed his car in a grave accident in the wee hours of Friday near his hometown in Roorkee, Uttarakhand where he sustained injuries. The sight was heartwrenching for onlookers as Pant's car caught fire and was gutted after flipping following a collision with a divider.

Luckily, Pant got out of the car in time and is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also lost his mother - Heeraben Modi, in the early hours of Friday, sent good wishes for Pant.

In a heartful message for him, Modi wrote, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being.

As per the BCCI, the Prime Minister also called up Pant's family to inquire about his health.

As reported, Pant reportedly dozed off while driving as he was returning to Delhi from his hometown. His car was in terrible shape and was severely damaged from the front besides getting charred.

Following the accident, the cricketing world went into a tizzzy with everyone from across countries sending best wishes for Pant. From Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble to Ricky Ponting and Kevin Pietersen, everyone tweeted about Pant's well-being.

Earlier, Jay Shah - BCCI secretary, also informed everyone about Rishabh's situation in this tweet.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was not picked for India's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting with a T20I in Mumbai on January 3rd. He was rather asked by the board and management to report to NCA to work on strength and conditioning.