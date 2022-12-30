Rishabh Pant's injury update: No fractures, two deep cuts on forehead, ligament tear in knee

According to recent reports, Rishabh Pant is out of danger and suffered no bone fracture. Though there are a couple of lacerations (deep cuts) on his head and a ligament injury on his right knee which would require further investigations, said Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman was involved in a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway around 5:30 am on Friday morning when his Mercedes collided with a road divider.

Pant's car was seen ramming into the road divider and overturning several times before landing on the other side of the road, according to CCTV footage that surfaced online. It caught fire a few minutes after the collision, but Pant was able to escape by breaking the windscreen. Pant was returning from a vacation in the UAE and planned to meet his family. He was driving alone at the time of the accident.

"When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI. "He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him."

"However, reports of X-rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and MRI." Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take two to six months to regain complete fitness.



Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

"The injuries happened because he jumped out of the car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious."

Pant was then referred to Dehradun's Max Hospital. Dr Dishant Yagnik, the medical superintendent at Max Hospital, said Pant is being evaluated in the emergency ward by a team of orthopaedicians and plastic surgeons. "A detailed bulletin on his condition will be available after the evaluation is complete," he said.

Pant was supposed to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to treat a knee problem after being left out of India's ODI and T20I squads for the home series against Sri Lanka. It is unknown whether this is the same knee that was injured in the accident.

