Strep A infection has killed around 30 children in the UK since mid-September: UKHSA

At least 30 children have lost their lives to bacterial infection Strep A since September 19, new figures stated. In the weekly update on Strep A, the UKHSA said that in the last four months, there have been scarlet fever's 3,836 notifications, while 122 people of all age groups have lost their lives due to the illness in the same time period.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that almost 25 people, under the age of 18, have lost their lives to the invasive Strep A, also known as iGAS, in England from September 19 to December 25.

The UKHSA also recorded the death of three children in Belfast and Wales from iGAS, bringing the total number of deaths to 30. Strep A is a bacterial infection which usually affects the throat and the skin.

The UKHSA stated that the data reflects an “out-of-season increase” in cases of Strep A and scarlet fever infections in one typical year.

Speaking about the latest figures for Strep A infections, UKHSA incident director Dr Obaghe Edeghere said: “We are continuing to see a rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ and this is understandably concerning for parents."

WATCH | A new infection called Strep-A is spreading in the UK

“However I would stress that the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill," he added.

“Over the winter, there are lots of illnesses circulating that can make children unwell and so it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue. I would also urge all those eligible for free winter vaccines to take advantage of these," the doctor stated.