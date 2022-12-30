Terror attack in eastern Syria kills at least 10 oil field workers, Islamic State blamed

A terrorist attack blamed on Islamic State in eastern Syria killed at least 10 oil field workers, a day after the Syrian Kurdish-led forces warned of an assault on the terrorists. The attack targeting three buses transporting workers from the al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor province killed nearly a dozen people and injured two others, the SANA news agency reported.

The nature of the attack in the Kurdish-held area remains unknown. However, a British-based war monitor said Islamic State group cells attacked the oil field workers.

Also read| Kurdish fighters launch offensive mission against Islamic State in Syria

"The episode began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants opened fire at them," mentioned Rami Abdel Rahman, Director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Earlier this week, in a bid to free their fighters, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Daesh) attacked a prison in Raqqa, killing six Kurdish soldiers. Later, on Thursday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an offensive against the Islamic State group fighters.

According to the SDF, Operation al-Jazeera Thunderbolt aims to eradicate IS terrorists from regions under recent attack. They also mentioned that the operation was in alliance with the U.S. However, the international force has not confirmed its involvement.

Watch| Economic crisis worsens in Pakistan, Forex reserves fall to $5.8 billion

The IS terrorists have lately conducted eight assaults on the Deir Ezzor region, Hasakeh, and Al-Hol camp for displaced people, said an SDF statement.

SDF referred to the recent Turkish airstrikes in northeast Syria and alleged that IS has been trying to take advantage of the situation. In 2019, the SDF drove the IS from its last stronghold.

However, even though IS collapsed, its remaining fighters have continued attacking Iraq and Syria. According to IS, Monday's attack on Raqqa was to avenge the Muslim prisoners and the deaths of female relatives of terrorists living in the Al-Hol camp.



(With inputs from agencies)