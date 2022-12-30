Happy New Year 2023: Welcome the year with these wishes, messages, greeting, quotes and images

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes: New Year's Eve is approaching, and we are all hoping for the strength to forget the previous year and look forward to some promising new experiences ahead of time, hoping that this upcoming year will give us the opportunity to start anew and work towards rebuilding the world even as COVID-19 cases rise again. Finally, this rollercoaster year 2022 is coming to an end, and the hope for better times is infectious, even as we strive to improve ourselves in order to avoid such global suffering in the future.

The start of the New Year 2023 is also an ideal time to express how much you value your loved ones. Sending a New Year's Day card or message can brighten their day and put a smile on their face.

Happy New Year 2023 wishes

1. You helped make 2022 one for the books. Cheers to a happy, healthy, and abundant 2023!

2. From resolutions to bucket lists, I hope you check them all off this year, and if you didn't, we've got tonnes of time to get it done in 2023. 3. This time of year offers us a brand new start, and I want to take this opportunity to start fresh with you and wish you love and peace in the new year.

4. Happy New Year! Remember, no matter what the year brings, you are loved, and you are strong.

5. Every year comes with its challenges and wins, and you’ve been with us every step of the way. Thank you for keeping us in your corner! Whatever this year brings, we’ll crush it together. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2023 messages

1. The start of the year is a time for self-reflection and self-improvement, but it's also a time when we could all use some encouraging words. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy New Year!

2. I pray that God gives you the strength to face every challenge and come out unscathed.

3. Let us begin the new year with positive intentions. Leave your problems and worries behind. Celebrate 2023 with joy and cheer. Please join us in wishing everyone a Happy New Year! 4. Let me take this opportunity to apologise if I hurt you in any way in 2022. I'm hoping we can begin the new year as friends.

5. I wanted to thank you for being such a wonderful friend to me before the sun sets in 2022. I couldn't have gotten through this year without you.

Happy New Year 2023 greetings

1. HNY! May this one be your best year yet.

2. Wishing you health, wealth, and new blessings to count each day in 2023.

3. Bring it on in 2023! May all the new adventures be yours this year. 4. A joyful present and a well-remembered past—it’s to these things that we raise a glass!

5. Cheers to another year! Wishing you positive new beginnings in 2023.

Happy New Year 2023 quotes

1. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow" - Albert Einstein

2."If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello" - Paulo Coehlo

3."You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step" - Martin Luther King 4."Celebrate what you want to see more of" - Tom Peters

5."Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end" - Seneca

Happy New Year 2023 in different languages

1. French- Bonne Année (Pronounced as bon a-nay) i.e. Happy New Year!

2.German- Frohes Neues Jahr or Gutes Neues Jahr (Pronounced as frohes neuyis yar, or gutes neu-yis yar) i.e. Happy New Year! 3. Spanish- Feliz Año Nuevo (Pronounced as feh-liz an-yoh n-way-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!

4.Italian- Buon anno or Felice anno nuovo (Pronounced boo-on ah-nno / fae-lee-chae ah-nno noo-o-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!