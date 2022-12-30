Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the 12th time, welcomes his second with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is now the father of 12 children. Cannon and his girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on December 14.



On December 29th, Scott shared the good news with the world via her Instagram handle. Sharing a heartwarming video in which the model remembered her late son Zen, Scott penned a touching note as she revealed the name of their baby girl, i.e., Halo Marie Cannon.

''December 14, 2022, Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us; he shows me signs every day. I will hold on to this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying "It’s a girl" and the look of everything we’ve been through flashing across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon!" Alyssa captioned the post.

Nick and Alyssa's first child, Zen, died in December 2021 due to a brain tumour. Scott is also a mother of a four-year-old daughter Zeela.

In November, Alyssa revealed that she was expecting her second child with Nick. Sharing a photo from their maternity shoot, Alyssa wrote: "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.''



Nick Cannon welcomed his 11th child, a baby girl, in November this year. The 'Masked Singer' announced the birth of his baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with model Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Rosa are already parents of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.