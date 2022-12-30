Putin extends invite to Chinese President Xi for a spring 2023 state visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conference on Friday, in which the former invited Xi to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023. The visit, if it happens, would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing as Russia tried to salvage its fortunes in its war on Ukraine.

In introductory remarks between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said, "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."

He said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations".

Putin, in his eight-minute address, stressed the importance of having China as an ally. He said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilising factor. Putin also aims to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

Responding to Putin's friendly address, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia during a "difficult" situation in the world at large.

While Russia finds itself isolated amidst its war in Ukraine, with sanctions being imposed against it by Western countries, China has emerged as a significant partner of Moscow. The two sides have hailed their relationship as a "no limits" partnership. China has refrained from condemning Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and has instead stressed the need for peace.

In matters of trade, Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict and Moscow is now China's single largest oil supplier. However, Beijing hasn't reciprocated with material support fearing the move might provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart's "concerns" about the situation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

