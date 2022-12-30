'Are we servants of India just because they are a world power?' - Ramiz Raja slams BCCI over Asia Cup 2023 row

Ramiz Raja was recently removed as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. His stint was a controversial one with New Zealand withdrawing from their tour of Pakistan in September 2021 just before the tour opener, whereas England cricket team also followed suit. While Australia toured and England also followed suit, with the Kiwis currently in Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs, Team Pakistan also had a mixed run -- ending second in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 -- before losing their first-ever Test series on home soil (against England).

Following the England Tests, Ramiz was ousted as the PCB chief. During his tenure, he spoke a lot against Indian cricket and often slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). All hell broke loose when Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India won't travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and the continental tournament will be held at a neutral venue.



In reply, Ramiz slammed the BCCI and also went onto claim that Pakistan won't travel to India for the ODI World Cup, later next year, if the Asia Cup is moved out of Pakistan.

Speaking on Duniya News, the 60-year-old Ramiz has once again lashed out at the BCCI. He has urged the new PCB management to not fulfil each and every demand of the BCCI and show some leadership, which he claims was evident during his stint.



He said, "One positive from my stint as a chairman was that I provided leadership. If you remember, New Zealand had left, and we told them that what you did was unfair. The England team refused to come; we spoke with them, following which they played 7 T20Is instead of 5, two extra. The ECB staff visited Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium; they came to my office and apologised. Similarly, Australia also visited."

"What is leadership? When Asian Cricket Council has asked Pakistan to host a tournament and then India says they won't travel to Pakistan and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, what should be the response? Kya hum sab servant rahenge India ke, kyunki woh ek world power hain apne hisab se. Kya hum har cheez unki mante jayenge?" (Are we servants of India just because they are a world power in cricket? Should we listen to everything they say?)," Ramiz questioned.

The former Pakistan captain further believes that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the current crop of players, and fans, should be respected by everyone and no one has a right to move Asia Cup out of the country. Ramiz added, "The Pakistan cricket team is enjoying a great run; you have a good fan following; you have superstars, so please give your team and fans the respect they deserve. There should be a decision on the matter, as the tournament was given to Pakistan, so how can it be shifted to a neutral venue without consulting us or the ACC members."



