New Year 2023 eve celebrations in Dubai: Best places to visit, fireworks timings, things to do with family

New Year celebrations will be historic in Dubai this year as the city looks all set to welcome the New Year with record-breaking fireworks. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs have geared up for the New Year celebrations in Dubai, where people from all over the world flock to enjoy the mega events, fireworks and laser shows with their families, friends and relatives. As per media reports, Dubai has planned fireworks at 30 different locations, with Burj Khalifa getting ready for spectacular New Year's light shows. To make New Year's eve even more memorable, a number of concerts are also lined up where celebrities and stars from across the world will perform.

Record-breaking fireworks in Dubai

As per media reports, this year, Dubai city will attempt to break three Guinness world records. A massive firework show will be organised at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi by the organising committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival. Three world records will be made in terms of time, quantity and formation. The firework show is expected to last for 40 minutes.

Burj Khalifa : The incredible night will include the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai night sky being illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, setting a new record for the largest laser display, with the 828-metre Burj Khalifa serving as an enthralling centrepiece. In addition to the spectacular lights and firework display, The Dubai Fountain will have a mesmerising, synchronised performance.

Atlantis, the Palm: If you are looking forward to enjoying a lively concert show in Dubai this year, Atlantis is the place you must visit on New Year's eve from 7 pm onwards. Australian singing sensation Kylie Minogue will add an extra dash of fun to the festivities by performing a string of hits, while guests enjoy the decadent buffet complete with lobster and caviar alongside free-flowing bubbly. You'll also have front-row seats to witness the spectacular Palm fireworks.

Spectacular firework show in Ras Al Khaimah: A 12-minute firework show will be held in RAK, which will feature pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats. Visitors are in for a jaw-dropping pyro-musical that will cover a 4.7 km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, breaking new records yet again.



Barasti Beach Stadium: Canadian DJ A-Trak will be performing at Barasti Beach stadium from 7 PM onwards in Dubai to celebrate the New Year's eve ritual. Flame thrower shows and laser shows will also be held to keep visitors entertained and amused.





Surf Club: International DJ Guy Gerber will perform at Surf Club's massive New Year's Eve bash. The 'What to Do' hitmaker will perform on the sands of Palm Jumeirah's West Beach for fans. Resident DJ Kaytek will open the show with his captivating sound, followed by house music heavyweight Guy Gerber’s show, which will usher in the New Year with a bang. Dinner menu items include saffron risotto, juicy prawns, truffle pasta, and more. In addition, the fireworks will also be visible from Palm West Beach.