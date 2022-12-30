Pele the great! Celebrities pay tribute to the football legend

Brazilian legend and one of football’s greatest players Pelé passed away at the age of 82 on December 29th. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, breathed his last in the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the last three months for his colon cancer and other ailments.



Soon after his agent confirmed his death, tributes started pouring in. Many stars of the showbiz world, including Naomi Campbell, Will Smith, and others, took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary Brazilian soccer player.

Model Naomi Camp paid a heartwarming tribute to the player and wrote: "Pele 👑, you were a symbol for us , and you let us see dreams can become a reality . You were and will always be ONE OF A KIND , .. with a heart of gold 1st ever athlete as Unesco good will ambassador , a carer of the people . Brazil today we are grieving with you at the loss of YOUR HERO , OUR HERO , HERO TO THE WORLD . GREATEST OF ALL TIME !! May you rest with HIGHEST . My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones .. May you be in eternal peace.''

Sharing a selfie with Pele, Will Smith wrote: "The greatest to ever do it." Descanse em paz, Rei Pelé

Sylvester Stallone says: ''PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man.''

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a couple of pictures of Pele and wrote, "As a child, my father introduced me to Pele and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the

Brazilian team`s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we`ve all been blessed to witness A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of place in my office. Thank you, sir, for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Dearest Pele! You, your game, and the way you played it will always be #GameChangers for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele."

