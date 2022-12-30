JP Morgan chase lawsuit: US Virgin Islands accuses the bank of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes

JP Morgan benefitted from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes, as per a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands earlier this week. The charges levelled against the bank also mention that it helped Epstein conceal the sexual abuse of underage girls at his property on Little St. James. JP Morgan failed to report Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious activities, as per the lawsuit, which added, “JP Morgan knowingly, negligently and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

In Jeffrey Epstein’s own words, he was a sexual offender. He was accused of operating a vast network of underage girls for sex. He was a former financer and long-time partner of British ex-socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking charges. In August 2019, Epstein apparently committed suicide in his jail cell in New York, where he was held without bail while he waited for the trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Watch: JP Morgan & Co sued over fees for Cryptocurrency

What is US Virgin Islands’s lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein aimed at?

The lawsuit is aimed at requiring JP Morgan chase to surrender the profits it earned through dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and pay an unspecified amount of cash in penalties and damages to the government. As per New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein remained JP Morgan’s client for more than 15 years. He was ejected as a client by the bank only in 2013 after a number of employees and groups sounded an alarm over legal and reputational risks.

Also Read | JP Morgan Chase is ending its business with Kanye West

The lawsuit filed by US Virgin Islands against JP Morgan follows one month after two of Epstein’s accusers filed complaints against JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank for allegedly minting millions of dollars in profits off of their relationships with him and his criminal enterprise.