NATO's Stoltenberg appeals members to supply more weapons to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appealed to the member states to provide Ukraine with more weapons, in his interview published by DPA on Friday.

"I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not win," said Stoltenberg, while speaking to the German news agency.

He emphasised the importance of providing enough ammunition to Ukraine for the systems already in place and added that there was an "enormous" need for spare parts and ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, last week while speaking to a group of Western leaders, appealed to leaders to provide a wide range of air defence systems and weapons to help the country fight the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Last week, the United States announced additional military aid amounting to almost $2 billion for Ukraine, which included the Patriot Air Defense System, which provides protection from the cruise, ballistic missiles and aircraft.

Stoltenberg said that providing Ukraine with military support is the fastest way towards establishing peace.

"We know that most wars end at the negotiating table - probably this war too - but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation," he added.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 in what Putin stated was a "special military operation" against what seems to him as a threat to the security of Russians.

The actions of Russia have been denounced by Ukraine, along with its Western allies, who have called it an act of land grabbing in an imperialist style and sanctions have been imposed against the former to end the military campaign.

Thousands of innocent citizens have lost their lives in the 11-month war, which has also made millions homeless, ruined the cities and badly affected the global economy, bringing incessant inflation in food and energy prices.