'Loki’ star Sophia Di Martino lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Story highlights
During its theatrical run, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', went on to make 153.69 crores on home ground and 209.77 crores globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post-pandemic.
During its theatrical run, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', went on to make 153.69 crores on home ground and 209.77 crores globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post-pandemic.
India knows how Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given numerous cinematic wonders to the world of celluloid. In 2022, with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the filmmaker created a film that went on to win the hearts of the audience like no other film has done while creating a record at the box office. Having won immense love and praise, the film is still creating ripples across boundaries as the English actress who is known for portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series 'Loki', Sophia Di Martino, praised lead actress Alia Bhatt for her performance.
While Sophia Di Martino praised the brilliant performance delivered by Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she was so impressed that she couldn't resist expressing the same on her social media and shared the poster of the film while writing - "Woahhh. What a turn 🤍@aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half.
#GangubaiKathiawadi."
While it came as a huge compliment for Alia Bhatt as well to receive such praise from Sophia Di Martino, she also replied in a similar vein while resharing the post.
"This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole multiverse."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who is known for getting the best out of his actors when it comes to his films. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a case in point where the filmmaker brought out the best in Alia Bhatt in a way that nobody could imagine. Having seen the potential in her to pull off such a strong character, Bhansali introduced the actress in a new light that has redefined her mettle as an actor.
Moreover, SLB's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was the first genuine Hindi blockbuster following the pandemic. With the film, the filmmaker went on to create a huge impact at the box office while it garnered immense love from all across. During its theatrical run, the film went on to make 153.69 crores on home ground and 209.77 crores globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post-pandemic.