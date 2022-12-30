Brazilian footballer Pele's death live updates: Brazilian football fans gather at Vila Belmiro Stadium
Pele, star Brazilian footballer, breathed his last Thursday at the age of 82 after having suffered numerous organ failures. On November 29, Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital with Covid-19, where he developed a respiratory infection. As per a statement from the hospital, last week his cancer had also progressed. Various star footballers including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have expressed their sorrow on social media. Thousands of Pele’s fans are anticipated to attend his funeral, slated to be held on January 2 and 3. The funeral will be held in Santos' Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery. Only family members will be present. Pele was born in Santos and spent the majority of his life there. He spent his last years in Guaruja.
Last night, Brazilian football fans gathered at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, Brazil, to pay tribute to Pele. The legend began his professional career with Santos at the age of 15, scoring on his debut to help his team to a 7-1 victory over Corinthians de Santo Andre.
One of the greatest players of all time, Brazilan forward football player, Pele's life off the field was as eventful as his record-breaking career on the field. He was married thrice, had several affairs and enjoyed a range of trailblazing sponsorship deals. Pele was 'O Rei' both on and off the field, from meeting Queen Elizabeth II, appointed as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in 1994, to being a devoted Catholic man, Pele lived a life king-size.
In the 1960s, the Brazilian federal government declared Pele a Natural Treasure in order to prevent him from being taken to Europe. On one occasion, he helped to bring a civil war to a halt in Nigeria, where a cease-fire was announced by the warring factions to coincide with Pele's visit to their region.
Pele was born on October 23, 1940, in the small Minas Gerais town of Three Hearts, and learned the game he eventually became a genius at from his father. Pele's father was a semi-pro football player whose professional career was cut short due to a knee injury.
Media reports hint that Pele’s record book might be a big sham. Pele’s otherwise impressive goal scorecard features hundreds of goals scored against non-professional, junior, regional and military teams. According to Pele’s own records, he scored the most number of goals in Football’s history. But above 500 of them came against semi-professional teams.
Pelé's casket will be carried through the streets of Santos, passing in front of his 100-year-old mother home. According to recent reports in Brazilian media, Pelé's mother is unable to leave her bed and is not lucid. The funeral will be held at Santos' Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, a vertical cemetery. Only family members will be present. Pelé has a home in Santos, where he has spent the majority of his life. He spent the last years of his life in the city of Guarujá. The funeral will be held on January 2 and 3.
According to the hospital, he died as a result of multiple organ failures caused by the progression of colon cancer. Pele's colon tumour was removed in September 2021. On November 29, Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital with Covid-19, where he developed respiratory infection.
Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo
He wrote on his Instagram, "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."
