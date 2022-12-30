Coronavirus LIVE highlights: WHO 'concerned' over new surge in COVID-19 cases in China; India reports 243 new cases in last 24 hours

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the removal of all restrictions imposed for controlling the spread of Covid-19 with immediate effect since most of the citizens of the country have antibodies to coronavirus. "There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements," said the president, while addressing a news conference, adding that the government took the decision on the basis of the country's latest infection figures.

Before the president made the announcement, the government had removed most mobility restrictions for people who have received at least one booster vaccine shot, however, masks needed to be worn indoors and they needed to use a COVID tracker app, when going to public spaces.