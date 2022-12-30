ugc_banner

Former world number 3 Dominic Thiem given Australian Open wildcard

Melbourne, AustraliaUpdated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Former Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem has been given a wildcard to the Grand Slam next month after missing last year's tournament due to injury, organisers said on Friday. The Austrian gave the 2020 champion Novak Djokovic a huge scare before losing in five sets in a classic final. Former world number three Thiem later made his Grand Slam breakthrough at that year's U.S. Open. He struggled with a serious wrist injury the following season but the powerful 29-year-old has been on the comeback trail this year, improving his world ranking to 102 from outside the top 350 in June.

Frenchman Luca Van Assche has also been given a wildcard, while Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and Frenchwoman Diane Parry were awarded wildcards in the women's tournament. The four outstanding wildcards - two men and two women - will be awarded next week, organisers said.

