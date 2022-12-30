'Bounce back Rishabh' - R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag & others pray for Pant's speedy recovery

On Friday (December 30), India woke up to the devastating news of Rishabh Pant, Team India star keeper-batter, being injured in a serious accident. This happened when the swashbuckling batter was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand. His car collided with a divider and caught fire. As per reports and several pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms, the 25-year-old suffered multiple burn injuries. He has been shifted to the Max hospital, Dehradun.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when Pant was returning to Delhi. He was driving his Mercedes when the accident happened on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. As a result, wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the superstar cricketer after pictures of his horrific car accident went viral. The likes of R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble and many others reacted to Pant's accident and prayed for his speedy recovery. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2022 ×

I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @RishabhPant17 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022 ×

I hope you recover quickly rishabh .. sending warm hugs and love! @RishabhPant17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 30, 2022 ×

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022 ×

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022 ×

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022 ×

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022 ×

Get well soon mere bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1QLy46tOHs — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022 ×

Terrible news to wake up to..praying for Rishabh’s speedy recovery..🙏🙏 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 30, 2022 ×

Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022 ×

Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even. — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022 ×

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17 — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022 ×

It is believed that Pant has suffered some injuries but is out of danger. A statement from the hospital is expected to be out later in the day. Pant has been India's mainstay across formats. He was part of India's 2-0 Test series win versus Bangladesh, in Bangladesh, but hasn't been named by the BCCI selectors in India's white-ball squads for the upcoming home assignments versus Sri Lanka, starting on January 03.