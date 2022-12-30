Pele passes away: Messi, Ronaldo, Obama, Macron react to Brazilian icon's death

One of the greatest football players of all time, Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 years after battling cancer. Footballers, clubs, and national federations are still reeling from the loss of the Brazilian legend. Pele's death comes a year after the death of football's Prince of Peace, Diego Maradona. Brazil has declared three days of mourning and has lit up Christ the Redeemer in green.

Pele had removed his colon tumour in 2021 and was admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. The hospital statement confirmed the death of "our dear King of Football” at 3:27 pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition".

A statement from Pelé’s official Instagram page added, "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever".

As soon as the news broke out, tributes came pouring in from around the world:

French footballer Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑…

Former US President Barack Obama

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.

US President Joe Biden

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.



For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.

Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.

French President Emanuel Macron

He wrote on Instagram, "The game. The king. Eternity."

Former England Player Geoff Hurst

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.

Manchester United Club

Rest in peace, Pele.



Rest in peace, Pele.

Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️

FIFA federation

"For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé."



FIFA President Gianni Infantino pays tribute to Pelé: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022 ×

Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

He wrote on his Instagram, "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."

Argentina Captain Lionel Messi

Actor Sylvester Stallone

PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar

He said in his Instagram post, "Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, while beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé had changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, blacks and most importantly, gave visibility to Brazil".

