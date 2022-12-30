ugc_banner

Pele passes away: Messi, Ronaldo, Obama, Macron react to Brazilian icon's death

Brazil Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Following the death of football legend Pelé on 29 December 2022, tributes from prominent figures around the world poured in.

One of the greatest football players of all time, Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 years after battling cancer. Footballers, clubs, and national federations are still reeling from the loss of the Brazilian legend. Pele's death comes a year after the death of football's Prince of Peace, Diego Maradona. Brazil has declared three days of mourning and has lit up Christ the Redeemer in green.

Pele had removed his colon tumour in 2021 and was admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. The hospital statement confirmed the death of "our dear King of Football” at 3:27 pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition".

A statement from Pelé’s official Instagram page added, "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever". 

As soon as the news broke out, tributes came pouring in from around the world:

French footballer Kylian Mbappe

Former US President Barack Obama 

US President Joe Biden 

French President Emanuel Macron

He wrote on Instagram, "The game. The king. Eternity."

Former England Player Geoff Hurst

Manchester United Club

FIFA federation

Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo 

He wrote on his Instagram, "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."

Argentina Captain Lionel Messi 

Actor Sylvester Stallone

Liverpool forward Mo Salah

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar

He said in his Instagram post, "Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, while beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé had changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, blacks and most importantly, gave visibility to Brazil". 

 

