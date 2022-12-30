Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant was reported injured after he met an accident during the wee hours of Friday morning. He was reportedly travelling to his hometown in the Roorkee district of the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. Pant said that he dozed off while driving, following which his car collided and subsequently caught fire.

He was reportedly alone in his Mercedes car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape. The vehicle caught fire moments after the accident. Visuals from the spot of the accident showed badly charred remains of the vehicle. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition, news agency PTI reported.

Cricketer suffers burn injuries

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter suffered burn injuries.

However, comments by police officials cited in the media said that Rishabh Pant's condition is not serious.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 in Manglaur Police Station area," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state government sprung into action after reports of Rishabh Pant's car accident. The Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials "to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer", in addition to providing an air ambulance if required.

Rishabh Pant was left out of India's squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on January 3. He was due to attend National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before the February Test series against Australia.

He most recently scored 93 runs in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur, helping India win the series 2-0.