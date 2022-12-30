Morning news brief: Soccer 'King' Pele passes away, fresh wave of protests in Iran, and more

Battling cancer for quite some time, Brazilian legend, Pele, passed away on Thursday (December 29), suffered a lot in recent times and while he fought hard, his health had gone down severely during the recently-held Qatar World Cup. Known as the 'King of Soccer', Pele touched millions of hearts with his on-field skills, mesmerising moves, and World Cup heroics for Brazil. In other news, fresh protests were reported from several Iranian cities Thursday after memorial services for those killed by the security forces turned violent, Iran International reported.

Battling cancer for quite some time, Brazilian legend, Pele, passed away on Thursday (December 29), suffered a lot in recent times and while he fought hard, his health had gone down severely during the recently-held Qatar World Cup. Known as the 'King of Soccer', Pele touched millions of hearts with his on-field skills, mesmerising moves, and World Cup heroics for Brazil.

Fresh protests were reported from several Iranian cities Thursday after memorial services for those killed by the security forces turned violent, Iran International reported.



Chinese aircraft came within 3 metres of US jet, nearly avoided collision: American military

A Chinese military aircraft came in close proximity with a US jet over the South China Sea last week and forced the American jet to make unsafe evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision, the US military said.



US President Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill for upcoming fiscal year





United States President Joe Biden, on Thursday, signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill which will keep the country’s federal government operating till the end of their federal budget year in September 2023.