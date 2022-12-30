Bella Thorne was accused of 'flirting' by casting director when she was 10

Actress and singer Bella Thorne has said that she was fired by a casting director at the age of 10. The reason? He claimed she was flirting with him. Thorne revealed the same while speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low With EmRata.

She said, “I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10. The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’ What the f**k are you talking about, man?! I don’t give a f**k what I said! I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p***y right now!’ [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?”

She added, “Also, you’re in a director session. You can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ and you walk out. There’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.’ What the f**k are you talking about, man?”

She went on to say that she still thinks about the moment and tries to "find almost fault in myself. Like: ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this? And every time, I’m like, ‘Bella, stop it.’ Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem…it drives me crazy."

Ratajkowski chimed in, "If you need a more f**ked-up story about Hollywood and paedophilia and the sexualisation of children, I don’t know that there is one.”

Bella Thorne, 25, first gained recognition through ABC's drama series 'Dirty Sexy Money' (2007-2008) and 'My Own Worst Enemy' (2008). She received several awards thanks to her performance in 'Shake It Up', a Disney Channel series. More recently she has starred in 'Famous in Love', a series that began airing in 2017.