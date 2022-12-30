US winter storm death toll rises to 61 as bad weather drags on

The death toll in the fierce winter storm that slammed the United States in the past week has jumped to 61. Two more deaths were reported on Thursday from New York, bringing the total deaths in the region to 39, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said.

New York remained one of the hardest hit regions by the “once-in-a-generation” storm, with Buffalo city recording the most deaths.

Of the 39 deaths, 17 were found outside, 11 in homes, four in cars, four died while shovelling or snow-blowing and three were the result of an inability of emergency responders to reach them in time, Poloncarz said, reports AFP news agency.

In midwestern Ohio state, nine deaths were recorded in car crashes that occurred due to the monster storm. At least half-a-dozen other states also recorded fatalities.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised against the response of the authorities, with Poloncarz calling the city's handling "embarrassing".

Criticisms are being specifically directed to the delay in issuing travel ban orders by the officials.

US winter storm: Buffalo begins clean up after severe Christmas blizzard

The storm also brought unseasonably cold temperatures to states such as Texas and Florida and caused chaos at airports, with thousands of flights delayed or cancelled.

Since temperatures are now being gradually coming to the normal level, and snow starting to melt, officials in New York are concerned about flooding, but the county executive said "it does not appear like it will be bad."

"Thankfully, it appears that flooding will be minimal," Poloncarz was quoted as saying while adding that electricity had been restored to all of the residents of the county.

Elsewhere in Canada, where the storm is still wreaking havoc, residents are still battling power cuts, including about 19,000 customers in the Quebec province.

In Ontario, more than 10,000 customers were still without power, according to power supplier Hydro One.

(With inputs from agencies)