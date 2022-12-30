Hikvision: Chinese surveillance manufacturer uses tools to help police track protests

Chinese police are apparently seeking surveillance software helps to track protests and other related activities across the country, The Guardian reported on Thursday (December 29).

According to the report, tools are placed by the Chinese surveillance manufacturer Hikvision, which is a Chinese state-owned manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment for civilian and military purposes.

The Guardian has learned that the company helps police by providing details of protest activity, listing among the "alarms". The activities such as "gathering crowds to disrupt order in public places", "unlawful assembly, procession, demonstration" and threats to "petition".

In technical documents available on Hikvision's website, the activities are listed with offences such as gambling, and fire hazards, the report further mentioned. It was reportedly flagged to the Guardian by surveillance research firm Internet Protocol Video Market (IPVM).

Hikvision is quite controversial as the United States authorities earlier announced a ban on the import or sale of communications equipment deemed "an unacceptable risk to national security". The ban included surveillance equipment firms such as Hangzhou Hikvision and Dahua Technology.

On the other hand, UK government departments were ordered in November to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance cameras at "sensitive sites". The campaign group Big Brother Watch reported that most public organisations in Britain use CCTV cameras made either by Hikvision or Dahua.

Earlier this week, Sellainne Cathry in the Vision Times reported that Scotland has decided to phase out Hikvision after evidence showed that it was easier for hackers to take control and operate them remotely. It is said that there were security flaws also.

