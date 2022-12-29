Watch | Russian cosmonauts put up decorations for New Year in zero gravity

To keep the feels of the New Year, Russian space agency Roscosmos on Thursday (Dec 29), released a video of three cosmonauts Sergey Prokopiev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin decorating the International Space Station.

The commander of "Soyuz MS-22" mission, commander Prokopiev said that putting up New Year decorations in space is the same as putting decorations back on with the exception of zero gravity.

Watch | Russian cosmonauts put up New Year decorations in zero gravity

In the video, he said, "Dear friends! We, Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopiev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin, greet you from aboard the New Year-themed International Space Station. Just like back at home we have a tradition to set up a New Year tree and decorations, we decorate the station for New Year. Today we will show you how to do it in zero gravity."

Both Prokopiev, Patelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio have been aboard the International Space Station since last year September as a part of the first joint US-Russian flight.

Earlier this month, Roscosmos claimed that the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft had a tiny hole after being struck by a tiny meteorite. The capsule docked with ISS caused the capsule to heat, with a temperature reaching above 30 Celsius.

Both Roscosmos and NASA said the leak did not pose any danger to the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS.

In a statement, NASA said, "The crew members aboard the space station are safe, and were not in any danger during the leak."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE