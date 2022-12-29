Sudhir Mishra's new show 'Jehanabad- Of Love & War' teases trailer

The teaser for Sudhir Mishra’s new show ‘Jehanabad’ is out and it features a story set in the year 2005 where innocent love and anarchy of the land are brewing parallelly and are bound to collide.

Produced by StudioNext, Sudhir Mishra serves as the showrunner of ‘Jehanabad - of Love & War’. Written by Rajeev Barnwal, the show is directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh.

It features stars like Rajat Kapoor, Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra, Rajesh Jais, Sonal Jha, and in pivotal roles.

The teaser opens with two men riding a bike as they talk about cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. One of them says, "Is he a Sardar?" And the other one responds with, "No way, he is a Rajput. A Sardar! And, why are you even stuck between these castes - Rajput, Sardar etc.? He is very much like us. He came from grass root level and rose to this stature."

Soon, they cover their faces and gear up for an attack. Sharing the teaser, Sudhir wrote on Twitter, "Watch! Introducing a rare talent: director Rajeev Baranwal. Terrific cast. Congratulations @001Danish ,@saugatam @Indranil160. As a mentor I also learn from those I guide . Mubarak @ritwikbhowmikk @HarshitaGaur12 @paramspeak #Rajatkapoor #satyadeepmishra #sonaljha & #Rajeshjais."

Watch the teaser here: