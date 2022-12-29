Daya Bheel: Hindu woman in Pakistan raped and beheaded; India seeks answers

India on Thursday (December 29) sought answers from the Pakistani authorities after media reports stated that a Hindu woman in Pakistan was raped and brutally murdered in the Sindh province. The woman, who has been identified as Daya Bheel (40) (or Diya Bheel according to some media reports), was reportedly gang-raped and later beheaded.

People expressed anger after shocking details emerged that the unidentified perpetrators chopped off her breasts and dumped her body in a wheat field. Her head was also reportedly de-skinned.

While speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility."

The horrific case is in addition to the persistent atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan.

Krishna Kumari, who is the Senator of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Tharparkar Sindh according to her Twitter bio, rushed to her village to confirm the news of the brutal murder.

Kumari wrote in a Twitter post, "Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head."

"Visited her village. Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached," Kumari added.

Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached. pic.twitter.com/15bIb1NXhl — Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) December 29, 2022 ×

As per a tweet by Pakistan Peoples Party, Sanghar Police has informed the Human Rights Department that an FIR has been registered in the incident. The FIR of the incident has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

سانگھڑ پولیس نے محکمہ انسانی حقوق کو آگاہ کیا ہے کہ واقعے کی ایف آئی آر درج کرلی گئی ہے: سریندر ولاسائی



واقعے کی ایف آئی آر انسدادِ دہشتگردی قانون کے تحت درج کی گئی ہے: سریندر ولاسائی pic.twitter.com/kxQUew0GHq — Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP (@PPP_Org) December 29, 2022 ×

The Rise News, which is a nonprofit news organisation, tweeted: "Daya Bheel, who was brutally murdered -- her case won't be highlighted in the media, nor will Politicians in Islamabad or the Sindh government issue a statement. Will the police apprehend culprits? Will Hindus be treated as equal citizens in their motherland Sindh?"

Pakistan Hindu Council condemns the heinous murder of Daya Bheel.



While condemning the brutal & inhuman murder of Daya, a widowed woman from the Hindu Community, pic.twitter.com/Sw6Cz1Qwib — Pakistan Hindu Council (@PhcPakistan) December 29, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE