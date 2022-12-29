Top 10 world news: Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as new prime minister of Israel, and more

Around 40 per cent of the total population in Kyiv was left without electricity after the recent wave of Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday. In other news, Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister of Israel on Thursday (December 29). Finally, Peru's economy minister said on Thursday (December 29) that the country will launch an economic reactivation plan worth 5.9 billion soles ($1.55 billion).

Earlier, three people were injured as Russia launched “more than hundred” missiles towards Ukraine with Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv being the worst hit. Lviv, a city quite close to the border with Poland, was completely left without electricity, mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on social media platform Telegram.

The 73-year-old has made a comeback in politics after forming his government with the support of allies, including the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties after the election in November.

Eli Cohen, the former Israeli intelligence minister, became the foreign minister, with former minister Amir Ohana becoming the Knesset's speaker. Ohana is the first openly gay occupant of the post.

Belarus claimed on Thursday (December 29) that a Ukrainian missile fell on its territory. This has raised fears of Russia-Ukraine conflict spilling over. Belarus is a Russian ally. It has sent its Investigators to establish cause of the incident.

The minister said that the plan will help bring Peru's economic growth to 3 per cent in first quarter of 2023. The plan will be financed with additional tax income and funds left from the 2022 budget.

David Solomon, the chief executive of US investment bank, Goldman Sach unveiled his plan to cut jobs from January next year in his traditional year-end message to staff, amid concerns over the declining global economy.

A court in Turkey failed to grant release to a top doctor, who has been facing years of imprisonment after she demanded an investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons by the army against Iraq's Kurdish fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by video link on Friday, the Kremlin announced. Putin has been looking to strengthen his partnership with Xi over multiple issues like the war in Ukraine as well as trade relations between the two countries.

The Italian media reported on Thursday that former pope Benedict XVI continues to suffer from serious health issues but his condition was currently stable. Pope Francis informed the public that Benedict was “very ill” and requested everyone to pray for him during his address on Wednesday.

