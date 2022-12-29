Pan-Indian superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran owns the year 2022

Pan-India superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran owned the year 2022 with his versatile performances. Fresh off the success of ‘Kaapa’, the superstar gave us back to back blockbuster movies in this year, like ‘Jana Gana Mana’, ‘Bro Daddy’, ‘Kaduva’.

Ranging from action to comedy, the actor gave us a whole platter of entertainment. He delivered two of the highest-grossing films of the Malayalam industry in 2022 with the twin successes of Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva. Meanwhile, his directorial, Bro Daddy, in which he also starred alongside Mohanlal, was a success on OTT.

Prithviraj Sukumaran over the years has donned many hats such as that of an actor, singer, director, producer and now of a distributor.

As 2022 comes to an end, celebrating the superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran only seems right. The superstar said, “I am grateful for this year as it has given me a lot. At the end entertaining the audiences is all we want to do. A successful year surely is a great note to end the year on. I am looking forward to bring more fun, excitement and surprises for my fans in 2023."

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with the release of 'Salaar' co-starring Prabhas and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.