Rashmika Mandanna's comments on south cinema's music angers fans

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been a well-known face in south Indian films and is now slowly making her foray into Bollywood, has irked some sections of Twitter over her recent comment on south Indian film music.



During a recent, event, the 'Pushpa' star, whose Hindi movie 'Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the south, there are only masala songs and item numbers.

"For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs," Rashmika said, upsetting some of her fans and followers.

"In the south we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film 'Mission Majnu'. I am excited because it's so good and I am waiting for you all to listen to it," Rashmika continued.

Rashmika earlier landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party', which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of 'Kantara'. She played the female lead opposite Rishab's good friend, Rakshit Shetty, who has been in the news this year because of his film '777 Charlie'.

She did not tweet or comment on `Kantara` and even stated that she didn`t watch the movie, when every other celebrity from the Indian film industry showered praise on it.