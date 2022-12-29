'Will ask for full information': Bulgarian PM criticises Russia for putting journalist Grozev on wanted list

The Bulgarian Prime Minister on Thursday (Dec 29) criticised Russia for putting Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, who investigated Russian dissident Alexei Navalny's poisoning, in 2020 on a "wanted" list. According to the information published by the Russian interior ministry, Grozev the chief investigative journalist for Bellingcact news outlet is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code."

Prime Minister Galab Donev claimed this move was an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech. He added that Bulgaria will demand full information from Russia on why the journalist has been put on the list, Reuters reported

It is believed that Grozev's investigations into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine have angered Moscow. His recent reports have been focusing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In response to this, the journalist said that adding him to the list might be a way of keeping journalists away from looking into what is happening in Russia.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "For years they've made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away."

On Wednesday, he told the Bulgarian NOVA TV channel that he is afraid for his life and that someone who might want to do Kremlin a favour an attempt to eliminate or abduct him

Ambassador Mitrofanova said Bulgaria should ask Russia's interior ministry why the journalist was put on the list. He also said that now since he is no longer welcome in Russia, it "does not mean that someone will search for him around the world."

(With inputs from agencies)

