Kate Hudson reveals the food item she ate to film her bikini scenes in 'Knives Out 2' 

If you marveled at Kate Hudson's svelte figure in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' then you are one of us. Hudson looked stunning in her orange bikini in pool side scenes of the film which was released last week on Netflix.



Now, the actress has joked bout her diet while she was filming the scenes.



Hudson made the gag on ITV`s 'This Morning' show on Wednesday, while discussing her poolside scene where she wears an orange two-piece. She said about abstaining from booze being drunk by other cast members to keep her figure, "When everybody was having Aperol spritz, I was waiting for that scene to be shot. So, I was like, 'I'll just have that cucumber."



Hudson added about getting involved in the film, which also stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, "When we found out they were doing a second one (`Knives Out`), I was like gonna barrel (director) Rian Johnson`s door down. I was like, `I want in.` We were really locked down together because of COVID."



"It was right at the peak of Delta (the COVID variant) so we couldn`t go anywhere. We`d rent out a bar, do murder mysteries and then have parties. That`s how we kept entertained."



Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the 'Knives Out' sequel, previously recalled during an interview that the cast enjoyed wild parties during filming due to lockdown, "We had so much fun. It was at the height of Delta and we were in Belgrade, Serbia so the producer was like, 'You are not leaving this hotel.'"



"Which is kind of like a nightmare in itself but they would rent the bar upstairs and we would just, you know, the circus got up there and we just started drinking. And when the circus starts drinking, things get weird and we had a blast."



'Knives Out 2' has Daniel Craig reprising the role of detective Benoit Blanc who travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects, played by Edward Norton, Janelle, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.



In his review, WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat, called the film a worthy sequel of the original. "'Glass Onion' is a delicious murder mystery in which Rian Johnson once again gives that cozy feeling of Agatha Christie's tales, and at the same time gives his own subversive touch," he wrote.