Kanye West's ex-business manager says he can't find rapper to serve him a $4.5 million lawsuit

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, knows how to stay in the limelight just with his words. He often stirs controversies with his controversial remarks and gets himself into trouble. A new incident has triggered netizens to tweet "Kanye West Missing" hashtag on micro-blogging sites. And, it involves his ex-business manager Thomas St John.

According to court documents obtained by The US Sun, the rapper's ex-manager John is struggling to find the 'Gold Digger' rapper, which has caused issues in serving him legal papers.

Along with the rapper, John also wants to sue his company Yeezy over alleged unpaid fees. He recently told a court that he is unable to find a proper address for Ye.

The rumours about the 45-year-old’s whereabouts started to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud read, “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to his ex-business manager.”

According to court documents, John sought an extension until the end of March to serve the lawsuit last week.

"We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact," the court filing read. "We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants. Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel."

"As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," it further read. "For Mr West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses."

The documents stated that John tried to serve the rapper at his California homes in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas but failed as he wasn't available at those locations.

