Former pope Benedict XVI's health condition 'serious but stable', says media

The Italian media reported on Thursday that former pope Benedict XVI continues to suffer from serious health issues but his condition was currently stable. Pope Francis informed the public that Benedict was “very ill” and requested everyone to pray for him during his address on Wednesday.

The Vatican also confirmed the news regarding his health and said that it was mainly due to "due to advancing age". AFP further reported that the deterioration started around three days ago.

"It is his vital functions that are failing, including his heart," the source said, adding that no hospitalisation was planned, as he has the "necessary medical equipment" at home.

The ANSA news agency also quoted an unnamed source while providing update on his health.

"His situation has not changed from yesterday," the source said on Thursday.

Benedict succeeded John Paul II as the highest member in the Catholic Church in April 2005. However, in 2013, he became the first pope in almost six centuries to resign from his position due to health issues. He was living in a convent inside Vatican City for the last decade.

Benedict’s tenure as the pope was filled with controversies surrounding sexual abuse allegations against the clergy. He apologised to the victims of the cases and even visited a number of them.