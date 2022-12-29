WWE: Legendary name 'sure' to return for WrestleMania 39; how about John Cena, The Rock? Get to know

While status of two legendary WWE superstars - John Cena and The Rock are unknown in terms of their chances of appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year, a WWE legend is rather locked in for the Show of Shows. That mega star is none other than the 'Rattlesnake' Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold, who didn't wrestle for 19 years, ended the wait at WrestleMania last year when he faced Kevin Owens on Night 1 in a impromptu match. Not only this, the former WWE champion also appeared in a special segment on Night 2 involving Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. While his return to the grandest stage of them all made quite a few headlines in the wrestling world, in LA next year he is sure to be among the biggest draws as well.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan replaces Mohammad Nabi as new T20I captain of Afghanistan

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Stone Cold Steve Austin is more than likely to walk down that aisle on either Night 1 or Night 2 next year. Although it is unclear as in what capacity will he be returning.

“[John] Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne [Johnson] is a ‘possible’,” while “[Steve] Austin is probably the surest of the three... it’s just a question of how he feels, and he’s gonna do what he feels like doing,” Dave Meltzer said.

What about John Cena and the Rock?

As per reports, John Cena is expected to be busy with his schedule during February-March but could take out time for an appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, the same cannot be said for the Brahma Bull 'The Rock' - who is likely to be involved in a feud in the main event with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns - the current World Champion.