India-made cough syrup blamed for kids' deaths in Uzbekistan, production halted at unit

Indian authorities said on Thursday (December 29) that they have probed a pharmaceutical facility that made a cough syrup allegedly linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan. The authorities have vowed to further action based on the preliminary reports. Uzbekistan's health ministry earlier claimed in a statement that the children who died had consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max, which is manufactured by Marion Biotech—an Indian drugmaker. The statement mentioned that the laboratory tests found "the presence of ethylene glycol", a toxic chemical compound.

As per the Uzbek ministry, at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup. Citing the regional prosecutor's office, an Uzbek-based news site report.uz reported on Thursday another death (19th) of a one-year-old.

Marion Biotech's legal representative said the company regretted the deaths and has halted its production after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) began its investigation.

The Indian health ministry said in a statement that the regulator reviewed the company's facility, which is in Noida in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The ministry mentioned that it is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart.

The ministry also said that the samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh for further testing.

Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the test result will decide the further plan of action. Mandaviya said in a series of tweets: "Immediately on receipt of information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report."

While responding to the situation, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there… And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual."

