Philippine floods: Death toll climbs to 39; search for survivors continues

The death toll due to flooding and landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 39 after four more people, including two teenagers, died on Wednesday, authorities said on Thursday.

Wednesday's deaths took place in Mati City in the province of Davao Oriental in Mindanao when a landslide buried four people as they fished, news agency AFP reported citing the national disaster agency.

Mati City police chief Ernesto Gregore told AFP, "There was a heavy downpour in the mountains. They were fishing in a river when the landslide occurred."

Meanwhile, rescuers are still searching for over two dozen people missing after heavy rain over the Christmas weekend led to flooding and landslides across the central and southern regions of the Philippines. The weather turned bad as people prepared for a long Christmas holiday- where millions travel to their hometowns for family reunions.

According to the national disaster agency on Thursday, hundreds of houses have been destroyed and over 7,000 hectares of crops have been wiped out. The heavy downpour has forced tens of thousands of citizens into evacuation centres.

Most of the deaths in the floods and landslides are from the Misamis Occidental province, which is also located in Mindanao, AFP reported.

