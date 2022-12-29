Rashid Khan replaces Mohammad Nabi as new T20I captain of Afghanistan

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is appointed as the new T20I captain of Afghanistan replacing Mohammad Nabi. Nabi, the veteran all-rounder stepped down from captaincy in the shortest format following the T20 World Cup in Australia where Afghanistan was out in the group stages.

Rashid will be captaining the T20I side for the second time, having led it before in seven games in 2019. Under his leadership, Afghanistan won four matches including two against the Windies in Lucknow. The same year, he led his team in two Tests while during the 2018-19 season, Rashid was Afghanistan's ODI captain for seven matches as well.

After Nabi decided to let go off the captaincy, it was Mirwais Ashraf - the chairman of the Afghanistan cricket board, who proposed to Rashid to take over the role. Briefing on his decision to handpick the labelled best leg-spinner in world cricket at the moment for this role, Ashraf said,

"Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format. Rashid Khan has the experience of leading Afghanistan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation."

Upon accepting the proposal, Rashid, who has 122 wickets in 74 T20I matches said having the experience of leading his team in the past will work in his benefit going forward. Rashid added he has a good understanding with players and that he will work hard to put things back on track.

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," Rashid Khan said.

Grateful for this opportunity 🇦🇫🙏



Thank you to all my supporters, well wishers and loved ones ❤️



Ready to take on the big responsibility and an even bigger challenge 💪 pic.twitter.com/2rOSE5Asjp — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 29, 2022 ×