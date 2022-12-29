Serbs remove roadblock between Kosovo and Serbia border crossing as tensions ease

Kosovo and Serbia's main border crossing was opened on Thursday as the roadblocks were removed, said state-run TV as it announced a step towards easing tensions in the region. According to the report, trucks and cars were seen queued in front of the Serbian side's border point where the barricades were placed, as Kosovo police confirmed that they officially re-opened the crossing.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the barricades will be removed after Brussels and Washington appealed for de-escalation of tensions.

"Barricades will be removed, but the mistrust remains," said Vucic as quoted by the state-run RTS television on Wednesday, while holding a meeting with representatives of Kosovo Serb.

Almost a dozen of protesters, who were present at a barricade in Rudare, expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of opening the border crossing.

"It makes no sense, we fought for rights that were not fulfilled, we feel cheated, abused," said one of the protesters.

"Why did we come to the barricades, if everything ended this way?," questioned the other protester.

On Wednesday, the Pristina court ordered that the former police officer, whose detention led to Serbs setting barricades, should be released from jail and placed under house arrest.

The main border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed after trucks and tractors were used by the Serbian protesters to stop the traffic.

Since November, tensions have escalated in Northern Kosovo after ethnic Serb workers working as Kosovo's prosecutors, judges and police, walked away from their jobs.

The ethnic Serbs were protesting against the ban imposed on Serbs from using Belgrade-issued vehicle licence plates in Kosovo, a policy which Pristina eventually scrapped.