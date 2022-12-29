Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson registers most double ton by a New Zealand batter during Day 4 of 1st Test

Runs continued to flow from Kane Williamson's blade on Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, on Thursday (December 29). The former skipper resumed the fourth and penultimate day's play batting on 105 along with nightwatchman Ish Sodhi with the visitors being two runs ahead of Pakistan's 438 before declaring at 612 for 9 courtesy of Williamson's brilliance.

Williamson, who gave up Test captaincy early this month, remained unbeaten on 200, off 395 balls, to register most double tons by a New Zealand batter in the format. He has surpassed former Kiwi captain and keeper Brendon McCullum to now have five double tons in whites.

Most double tons for NZ in Test cricket:

5* - Kane Williamson

4 - Brendon McCullum

3 - Stephen Fleming

3 - Ross Taylor

Williamson came out to bat at No. 3 after a splendid 183-run opening stand between Tom Latham (113) and Devon Conway (92). He stitched valuable stands with Daryl Mitchell (42), Tom Blundell (47) and Sodhi (65) to keep the scoreboard moving while displaying utmost patience, class and grace in his knock, laced with 21 fours and a six.

Most Double Centuries among Fab Four:

7 - Virat Kohli

5 - Kane Williamson

5 - Joe Root

4 - Steve Smith