'An absolute miracle': Three kids including a 12-month baby survive car accident that killed parents

It is indeed a miracle that a five-year-old girl and her two little brothers survived a car accident that killed both their parents in Western Australia on early Christmas Day. Before being found by the relatives, trapped in an upturned Rangerover, the three kids were forced to wait for nearly 50 hours.

After the relatives reached the site, they found the kids in a very dehydrated state and took them to Perth's hospital for treatment. The kids are in stable condition, Guardian reported.

Both their parents Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, were declared dead.

Michael Read, Jake's cousin told reporters that the family of five was going to Kondinin, their hometown, from Northam to celebrate Christmas day with the children's grandmother.

He described his five-year-old niece as a bright, smart and intelligent kid. "If it wasn’t for the five-year-old undoing the buckle on the one-year-old’s seat he wouldn’t be with us today," he said.

Nathan O'Donnell, a petrol station worker told ABC that Jake stopped for fuel and bought some drinks and snacks. He added that Jake told him that they were heading to Kondinin. Donnell said that he looked exhausted.

The search for the family began after they failed to reach their destination, Jake's sister Helen on Facebook asked for help. Her post read, "Has anyone seen Jake Day or Cindy Braddock since Christmas Day as they left Northam to go to Kondinin but haven’t made it home and haven’t made contact with anyone since."

A Kondinin shire councillor, Bruce Browning, said that it is surprising that no one on the road noticed it. He added that nearly hundreds of cars travel through the same road and that the car was also not that far for people not looking there.

Guyer, a fundraising page till now has raised nearly $55,000 to contribute to the children's medical and future expenses.

The exact reason for the car crash is still unknown and the investigation is still in process.

(With inputs from agencies)

