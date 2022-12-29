Rock band Modest Mouse’ drummer, Jeremiah Green, diagnosed with cancer
After the news came out, Jeremiah Green’s mother asked fans for “healing vibes” in a Facebook post on Christmas. She said that her son is brave and is hanging in there.
Jeremiah Green, drummer of rock band Modest Mouse has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news came out as the band made the announcement on Instagram.
The rock band’s lead singer Isaac Brock issued the statement that reads: “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”
Jeremiah Green has been the drummer for Modest Mouse since 1992, when he formed the band along with Brock and former bassist Eric Judy. He left the group in 2003 but returned later that year.