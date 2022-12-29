Rock band Modest Mouse’ drummer, Jeremiah Green, diagnosed with cancer

The rock band’s lead singer Isaac Brock issued the statement that reads: “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”