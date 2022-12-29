ugc_banner

IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

File photo of the BrahMos missile. Photograph:(PTI)

The defence ministry said in a statement that the supersonic cruise missile 'achieved the desired mission objectives' in the Bay of Bengal region 

Indian Air Force successfully tested the extended-range version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile on Thursday (December 29). The missile is believed to have the capability of hitting targets at a range of about 400 km. 

Indian defence officials said that after being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the centre. The officials said that it was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile. 

The defence ministry said in a statement that the supersonic cruise missile "achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region and with the successful test, the Indian Air Force achieved a capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Su-30 fighter aircraft against land/ sea targets over long ranges." 

The statement further added: "The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the Indian Air Force a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields." 

