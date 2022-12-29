UAE imposes visa ban on Pakistani travellers from 24 cities to curb the problem of beggars

The visa ban was extended by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on travellers from Pakistan. The ban, which was previously applicable to 22 cities, has now been extended to 24 cities. “The UAE imposed restrictions on the people of these cities because of the misstatement of the agents who sent them on visit visas but told them that they were being sent on a work visa,” said Pakistan Overseas Employment Association's (POEA) spokesperson Adnan Paracha, as quoted by 24NewsHD.TV.

Paracha said that the issue is a result of fraud being carried out by travel agents.

“Later, when these people are unable to find employment, they begin to beg in the streets of UAE and are expelled by the government,” he said.

The cities of Pakistan on which the visa ban has been imposed by the UAE are Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram Agency, Khoshab, Para Chinar, Sheikhupura, Abbottabad, Kasur, Larkana, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Quetta, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, Bajaur Agency, Hangu, Kohat, Mohmand Agency, Sukkur, Skardu, Hunza, Kotli and Sahiwal.

Earlier, the visa ban was imposed by the UAE on Pakistan's 12 cities. Later, the list was increased to 22 and then to 24.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, however, refuted reports of the ban being imposed by the UAE on Pakistanis.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, covering up Adnan Paracha's claim, said that the issuance of visas for Pakistanis was not blacklisted or banned by the UAE.

“We have seen the reports and can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” said Baloch.

The UAE also refused to accept any visa ban imposed against travellers from Pakistan.