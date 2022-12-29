Who is Gordon Smart? The new presenter of Good Morning Britain show, all you need to know

The newcomer, Gordon Smart joined Charlotte Hawkins for the latest episode of the Good Morning Britain (GMB) show. Those who were turning into GMB today on 29 December must be wondering who this person is that made his debut on the show.

According to the latest updates, ITV bosses announced Gordon would be joining the main presenting line-up earlier this week. He will host with Charlotte on Thursday and also on Friday, 30 December from 6 am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Gordon is delighted to be joining the GMB team and said, "I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain."

Morning from @gmb & a big welcome to our new addition - it’s @gordonsmart! Come & join us 6-9am pic.twitter.com/51By1YiAFV — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) December 29, 2022 ×

"So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate", he further added. But who is Gordon Smart?

Who is Gordon Smart?

Gordon is a writer, editor, journalist and broadcaster. His afternoon shows on talkSPORT and BBC Radio Scotland will be familiar to viewers. In addition, he hosts his own evening show on Radio X and Weekend Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

When he was only 26 years old, the new GMB presenter made his name as the youngest editor of The Sun's Bizarre Showbiz column. Gordon was named Showbiz Reporter of the Year in 2012 and was soon appointed editor of The Scottish Sun, Scotland's best-selling newspaper. In 2016, Gordon was promoted to Deputy Editor of the National Edition.

Looking forward to making my debut hosting @gmb this Thursday and Friday with @CharlotteHawkns @itv



Told my dad about the new gig and he said “better get a spray tan, son.” Good.



See you bright and early at 6am, 29th and 30th December.



Good Morning Britain! pic.twitter.com/RVnyYqXkKt — Gordon Smart (@gordonsmart) December 27, 2022 ×

He is also remembered for being a witness to the helicopter crash at Clutha bar in Glasgow in 2013, which killed ten people, This is genuinely horrible. Spare a thought for those involved. Terrifying experience. Thought it was going to land on me at the time".

When does Gordon Smart present on the GMB show?

Gordon Smart began his new role as a Good Morning Britain presenter on Thursday, 29 December, at 6 am. He appeared alongside regular GMB host Charlotte Hawkins and will be back on Friday, 30 December.

'Nice to see a new presenter, @gordonsmart is rather easy on the eye.'



Needless to say, Gordon has some admirers this morning. 😁 pic.twitter.com/CACat2OaNA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 29, 2022 ×

